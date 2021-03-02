Transfer woman IPS' sexual harassment case to CBI: Kanimozhi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/COIMBATORE: DMK Lok Sabha deputy floor leader and party women wing secretary Kanimozhi on Monday urged the alleged sexual harassment case against a top police official be shifted to the CBI.

Kanimozhi tweeted, “The alleged sexual harassment case has to be shifted to the CBI as we want an independent and fair inquiry into this matter. The officers involved need to be suspended and arrested immediately. Sources say that the woman IPS officer is receiving threats. This is shameful.”

Meanwhile, the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) raised doubts about a fair probe in the case.Speaking to media in Coimbatore, AIDWA State general secretary P Suganthi claimed that the government acted only after pressure started mounting.

Pointing to shortcomings in the Vishaka Committee, she said representatives from NGOs including women rights organisations must be included in the panel to ensure a fair probe.