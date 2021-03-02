STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Vanniyar quota aims to divide MBCs, says VCK Chief Thol Thirumavalavan

Thirumavalavan, in a statement on Tuesday, reaffirmed his support for reservation as a policy, terming it a part of social justice

Published: 02nd March 2021 10:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2021 10:20 PM   |  A+A-

VCK Leader Thol Thirumavalavan

VCK Leader Thol Thirumavalavan (File| PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Days after the Tamil Nadu passed a Bill providing 10.5 per cent internal reservation in the MBC category for the Vanniyar community, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan slammed the move, and charged that it was aimed at dividing non-Vanniyar communities in the category.

There has been a muted response to the Bill from most political parties in the State, including the DMK. However, the VCK, a DMK ally, is the main rival to the AIADMK’s ally, PMK, which claims to represent
the Vanniyar community and which sought the internal quota, in the State’s northern districts. 

Thirumavalavan, in a statement on Tuesday, reaffirmed his support for reservation as a policy, terming it a part of social justice. However, he questioned the hurried passage of the Bill just an hour before poll dates were notified and charged the BJP, AIADMK and PMK of using the internal quota to divide MBC communities.

He pointed out that the Governor, appointed by the BJP-led Central government, had delayed approving the Bill providing quota for government school students in medical colleges but approved of the Vanniyar quota bill on the day it was passed.

The Bill created a category of MBC (V) for seven sub-castes that are grouped under a Vanniyakula Kshatriya and provided a quota of 10.5 per cent within the 20pc government reservation for MBCs. It allocates 7 pc quota for 93 MBC and Denotified communities and 2.5 quota for 22 MBC castes.

Thirumavalavan asked why the government had divided the non-Vanniyar MBCs of MBC into two categories despite none of them demanding any such internal quota. By doing so, he charged, the unity and the bargaining power of MBCs has been reduced. Expressing hope that Vanniyars and other backward communities would understand the “conspiracy” behind the internal quota, the VCK chief said they would
teach the AIADMK’s alliance a fitting lesson.

On the other hand, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss, who earlier thanked the government for passing the Bill, said the quota would be a big success for the Vanniyar community. On Tuesday, he urged the PMK cadres and Vanniyars to ensure the victory of AIADMK-led alliance in the “121 assembly constituencies from Chennai to Cauvery delta districts where the community is the (electoral) deciding authority”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VKC Thol Thirumavalavan Reservation
India Matters
An elderly person being administered the COVID-19 vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a Covid vaccine slot online
(L) Actress Taapsee Pannu and (R) Director Anurag Kashyap (Photos | PTI)
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap's residences raided by Income Tax Department
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (File Photo | EPS)
Debt crisis staring India in the face, warns ex-PM Dr Manmohan Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic administers the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen during the second phase of a countrywide inoculation drive at Rajawad Municipal Hospital in Mumbai Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Emergency was mistake, but we never tinkered basics: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp