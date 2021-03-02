Will the DMDK face April 6 battle alone?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/PERAMBALUR: Even as alliance talks are underway, senior leaders of the DMDK — read as members of party supremo Vijayakant’s family — have hinted that they might pull out of the AIADMK combine. LK Sudish, brother-in-law of Vijayakant, has put up a social media post that reads: “Vijayakant is our CM candidate, war drum is our symbol and DMDK flag is our flag.”

It clearly shows that the DMDK has been upset over seat-sharing talks with the AIADMK, which is ongoing for the past two days.Meanwhile, Vijayakant’s son Vijay Prabahakaran has made a statement that their party “would never bow its head in front of anyone.” Speaking in Perambalur on Monday afternoon, he said: “DMDK has always held its head high.

We are not the party which runs behind money or deals. Neither the DMDK nor its workers will ever bow their heads down.” Combined, a reading of both these signals has given analysts an idea that the DMDK is looking to leave the alliance.