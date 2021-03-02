Wishes pour in as Stalin celebrates 68th birthday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/TIRUPATTUR: DMK president MK Stalin on Monday celebrated his 68th birthday. On the occasion, he visited the memorials of former CMs CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi, and social reformer Periyar EV Ramasamy, and paid respects. Party cadre, leaders of other political parties, actors Rajinikanth, Sathyaraj and others extended wishes. Meanwhile, in Tirupattur, a statue of former CM MGR caught fire as a few crackers bursted to mark the occasion landed on it. A DMK member was arrested in this regard.