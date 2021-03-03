73-year-old in Pudukkottai on a parade bringing out long-pending couple of local issues

Sowmya Mani By

Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Civic issues and inadequacies aren’t noticed much until they are highlighted using unique method. Here is a 73-year-old man from Pudukottai, who has tied a board on his scooter highlighting a couple of issues, and going around the town with a hope that the issues would be addressed sooner than later.

S Singaravelu, a resident of Chola Real Estate Extension in Thiruvapore, has been asking the authorities to provide a drinking water connection and underground drainage to his area for several years now. When multiple petitions submitted to the municipality went in vain, Singaravelu hit upon this idea.

“My house is a little away from the main line. All houses in the main area have access to drinking water and underground drainage, not ours. I even staged a dharna at the municipality in 2017 but yielded no result,” Singaravelu said.