Can’t give cash? No worry... Let’s eat

SIVAGANGA: At a time when the political parties are busy forging alliances and selecting candidates, two MLAs from the district reportedly sought the god’s blessings to bag the seats.

To fulfil this divine goal, DMK MLA Periyakaruppan and AIADMK Manamadurai MLA S Nagarajan offered prayers and organised feasts at Karuppar Malaiyan Swami Temple in Piranmalai and Madapuram Badrakaliamman Temple near Thirupuvanam, respectively.

While close associates of the DMK MLA said there was no such feast, their counterparts claimed it was organised as part of the late AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary celebrations.