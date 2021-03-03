DMK sees a geometric pattern of freebies 

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: DMK cadre, led by Tiruchy urban district secretary Anbazhagan, laid siege to a government school in Tiruchy on Tuesday, alleging that freebies like bags, books and geometry boxes with AIADMK leaders’ pictures were being distributed to students.

On information, election flying squad officials conducted investigation. An official said, “As the school is used a polling station, the authorities had tried to transfer the items to other schools for safekeeping. No attempt was made to distribute items with the leaders pictures to students or to general public.”