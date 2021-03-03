STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘First National Toy Fair’ showcases teacher’s clip puppets, LU-SA-LU game

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, inaugurated the toy fair virtually.

Students play ‘LU-SA-LA Card Game’ designed by Dr T Thirunanam School | Express

By Express News Service

MADURAI: First National Toy Fair that commenced on February 27, brought their curtains down on March 2 and exhibited 25 toys and games created by teachers, toy manufacturers from across the State. At the toy fair, Madurai Teacher’s clip puppets and LU-SA-LA  a card game  created by the Headmaster of Dr T Thirunanam Primary School Government Aided School, was also exhibited.  

To provide active and joyful learning to children by including pedagogy in the teaching process, the Ministry of Textiles in collaboration with other Ministries, including the Ministry of Education conducted the virtual national toy fair for the first time in the country.  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, inaugurated the toy fair virtually. On behalf of Tamil Nadu, a total of 25 toys and games were exhibited and among the 25 toys and games exhibited, one toy (clip puppets) and a game LU-SA-LA Card Game caught the other presenters eye. 

Assistant Professor of State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT) Chennai and the State Coordinator for National Toy Fair K Sakthi said that with the help of the District Institute for Education and Training (DIET) team across the State, the district wise selection was held, from which, two innovative teaching tool was selected from all 32 districts. 

“Main objectives of the fair is to provide opportunities for the teachers to showcase their various educational toys and games developed by them. It helps the students for better learning and increases their creativity. Conducting the fair virtually has helped teachers, students, parents to witness the fair at any time that they please,” he added.

Speaking to TNIE, District Co-ordinator and District Institute for Education and Training (DIET) Vice-Principal Ramaraj said that from Madurai, nearly 25 teachers have submitted their presentation. Among the 25, K Saravanan’s ‘LU-SA-LA Card Game’ and Clip Puppets for teaching the lessons have been shortlisted from Madurai. 

“A team of four or two students can play this ‘LU-SA-LA Card Game’ of Ludo and Snake and Ladder. This game can be used to develop language skills, vocabulary, reading skill, writing skill, application of concepts. This develops mental alertness, fine motor skill and peer-supported learning. It develops an interest in learning and reinforces the concepts.

Both clip puppets and LU-SA-LA have been used by me while teaching the school lessons, and it is beneficial for the students for understanding the concepts and creating good responses among students. I am very glad that my toy and game were exhibited in the national toy fair,” said K Saravanan, Head Master of Doctor T Thirunanam Primary School in the district.

