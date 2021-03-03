‘International Kindness Festival’ from March 5

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The ‘International Kindness Festival’, a first-of-its-kind global symposium on the science, politics, ethics and practicality of everyday kindness is to be held virtually from March 5 to 7. Actor-Producer and co-owner of Chennaiyin FC, Abhishek Bachchan, longest held Al-Qaeda Captive, Stephen McGowan, Thuglak Editor, S Gurumurthy, former strength and conditioning coach of the Indian Cricket team (men), Basu Shankar will be some of the notable speakers. The event will have personalities from various fields addressing the audience on the topic.

Through inspiring stories of people’s journeys, the festival will shed light on various faces of kindness, brainstorm how to break stereotypes, and challenge existing perceptions of kindness, philanthropy & charity. According to an official release, the event aims to expand people’s perception of kindness and empower them with tools to create an impact at a local and global level. The event will have speaker talks, workshops and panels to networking, gaming, music, art, and more.

“The Kindness Foundation endeavours to show that kindness is the perfect tool to design our future and build compassionate communities worldwide. We are dedicated to inspiring, educating, and empowering people of all backgrounds, to lead a life of kindness by becoming the best versions of ourselves.” The event may be especially useful for those whose work revolves around human interactions. For instance, those in human resources, Government services, development sectors, students of marketing, management , humanities or art, senior corporate management and parents of young children may find the programme particularly useful.

What sets the festival apart, according to the organisers is that it addresses an aspect of life which is neutral to age, gender, professional field or industry. “It will have a direct impact on the professional and personal lives of youth and grown ups alike,” the release added. In an attempt to engage with participants, the event will have mentorship cells, and global networking opportunities alongside musical performances, quiz, gaming and a virtual art gallery. The event is free and those willing to register for the event may do so at www.ikf2021.com/register