STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

‘International Kindness Festival’ from March 5

The ‘International Kindness Festival’, a first-of-its-kind global symposium on the science, politics, ethics and practicality of everyday kindness is to be held virtually from March 5 to 7.

Published: 03rd March 2021 03:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2021 03:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The ‘International Kindness Festival’, a first-of-its-kind global symposium on the science, politics, ethics and practicality of everyday kindness is to be held virtually from March 5 to 7. Actor-Producer and co-owner of Chennaiyin FC, Abhishek Bachchan, longest held Al-Qaeda Captive, Stephen McGowan, Thuglak Editor, S Gurumurthy, former strength and conditioning coach of the Indian Cricket team (men), Basu Shankar will be some of the notable speakers. The event will have personalities from various fields addressing the audience on the topic.

Through inspiring stories of people’s journeys, the festival will shed light on various faces of kindness, brainstorm how to break stereotypes, and challenge existing perceptions of kindness, philanthropy & charity. According to an official release, the event aims to expand people’s perception of kindness and empower them with tools to create an impact at a local and global level. The event will have speaker talks, workshops and panels to networking, gaming, music, art, and more. 

“The Kindness Foundation endeavours to show that kindness is the perfect tool to design our future and build compassionate communities worldwide. We are dedicated to inspiring, educating, and empowering people of all backgrounds, to lead a life of kindness by becoming the best versions of ourselves.” The event may be especially useful for those whose work revolves around human interactions. For instance, those in human resources, Government services, development sectors, students of marketing, management , humanities or art, senior corporate management and parents of young children may find the programme particularly useful.  

What sets the festival apart, according to the organisers is that it addresses an aspect of life which is neutral to age, gender, professional field or industry. “It will have a direct impact on the professional and personal lives of youth and grown ups alike,” the release added. In an attempt to engage with participants, the event will have mentorship cells, and global networking opportunities alongside musical performances, quiz, gaming and a virtual art gallery.  The event is free and those willing to register for the event may do so at www.ikf2021.com/register

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
International Kindness Festival
India Matters
An elderly person being administered the COVID-19 vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a Covid vaccine slot online
(L) Actress Taapsee Pannu and (R) Director Anurag Kashyap (Photos | PTI)
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap's residences raided by Income Tax Department
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (File Photo | EPS)
Debt crisis staring India in the face, warns ex-PM Dr Manmohan Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic administers the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen during the second phase of a countrywide inoculation drive at Rajawad Municipal Hospital in Mumbai Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Emergency was mistake, but we never tinkered basics: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp