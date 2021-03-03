Khushbu not happy with Rahul Gandhi’s poll ‘strategy’

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Taking a dig at Congress head’s campaign in southern states, BJP politician Khushbu said that the leader should talk about development rather than swimming with the fishermen and wrestling with students.

Khushbu, who was campaigning in Tirunelveli with BJP leader Nainar Nagendran on Tuesday, said that she will be happy if Nagendran contests from the district.

Addressing media persons, the actor-turned-politician said, “In this Assembly elections, victory awaits for the AIADMK- BJP alliance. In the last six years, the BJP government has introduced many schemes for Tamil Nadu. People have seen how the AIADMK government functioned without any flaws.

Six years of NDA government was scam free and corruption free. The same could be said about the AIADMK government under the leadership of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.”