Man poses as doc at CMCH, steals from patients

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 23-year-old man was arrested allegedly trying to steal things from patients, posing as a doctor at Coimbatore Medical college hospital (CMCH), on Tuesday.

Sources said that the suspect, Sarangan (23), had dressed as a doctor and tried to steal money from patients and visitors in the children's ward. “On suspecting his acts, people alerted security guards who then caught him red-handed and informed the Race Course police station,” they added.

In the police inquiry, it was revealed that he had stayed in the hospital for the last three days posing as a doctor and used to wear a face mask and surgical suit to avoid anyone getting a doubt on him.

Police sources said, “He came to the city a few days ago with his transgender friend to find a suitable job and they had taken a room near Gandhipuram. His friend returned to Chennai and due to lack of cash in hand, he went inside the hospital, posed as a doctor, and stole money from the patients.”

A bike, Rs 20,000 cash, and a mobile phone, which he had stolen, was seized from his lodge room, police added. Further investigation is on.