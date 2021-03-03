Milk packets come with poll awareness messages in Karaikal

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

KARAIKAL: ‘Co Lait’ milk packets sold across Karaikal district have started carrying awareness message of the district administration regarding election and voting. The administration, through Karaikal Cooperative Milk Society Limited, started to create awareness through ‘Co Lait ‘milk packets from Tuesday. “We are carrying out rallies and signature campaign.

Spreading the message about election and voting is one of them. I hope our messages reach everyone,” said Collector Arjun Sharma. “We are planning to print eight messages on milk packets with one message each day. The cycle will continue till the polling day.

We need to add a stamp in the printing press which prints details such date of manufacturing and expiry,” said M Kumarasamy, an official from Karaikal Cooperative Milk Society Limited.