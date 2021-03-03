STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Parties find price list of tiffin too ‘heavy’ to handle

Certain political party leaders find the price list of tiffin and public address system released by the district election officers in Vellore too heavy to bear. 

For repreentational purposes(File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VELLORE: The representatives of political parties, appealed to the district election officer (DEO) A Shanmuga Sundaram, to consider slashing the price list of food items and hiring charges of public address system, sheds and vehicles used for campaigning–given the expenditure cap for candidates.

Certain political party leaders find the price list of tiffin and public address system released by the district election officers in Vellore too heavy to bear.  As per the price list, a set of poori costs Rs 45, ghee roast masala dosha-Rs 80, meals-Rs 75 and parcel mealsRs 85, to mention a few.  This list is for the urban areas. The price list is little lower in rural areas.

The food provided to party men and supporters during poll campaign will be taken into account by the poll authorities and the cost of it will be added in the candidate’s poll expenditure accounts. “The expenditure cap for a candidate is Rs 30 lakh.

When you fix the tiffin rate at high level, the bills will get inflated. And we may not be able to spend money for other purposes because of the ceiling,” said Pugalenthi, an AIADMK functionary at a meeting held for representatives of political parties in Vellore on Tuesday.

The cost of hiring public address system and decoration articles too seem to be ‘burning’ the pockets of candidates. The hiring charges for a public address system mounted on a car or autorickshaw have been fixed at Rs 7,425 per day.

The daily charges for an amplifier is Rs 212, mic-Rs 530, loud speaker-Rs 636, hand mic-Rs 530, stand mic-Rs 530, tubelight Rs 25.20 and pedestal fan-Rs 42.40. Poll expenditure is fixed by the election commission of India (ECI).

