STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Surprise choice: Dravidian bastion of Thanjavur has caught BJP’s fancy

Political circles are surprised about the Thanjavur choice as it has mostly favoured the Dravidian parties, especially the DMK so far.

Published: 03rd March 2021 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2021 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, VK Singh, flags off the BJP election rally in Chennai on Tuesday | P Jawahar

By N Ramesh
Express News Service

THANJAVUR: It seems like the BJP has its eyes set on the Thanjavur Assembly constituency for the ensuing elections. According to sources, the BJP has been bargaining for at least two seats, either Thanjavur or Pattukottai or Tiruvaiyaru, in the district within the AIADMK alliance. This also assumes significance as JP Nadda, BJP national president, is scheduled to address a public meeting in Thanjavur on March 10.

Political circles are surprised about the Thanjavur choice as it has mostly favoured the Dravidian parties, especially the DMK so far. Of the total 16 elections, including by-polls held in Thanjavur until now, the Dravidian majors have won the 12 times. DMK alone won the seat nine times. Most importantly, DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi was elected from this very constituency in 1962. That was the second time he was elected to the Assembly after his debut elections in Kulithalai.

In contrast, the BJP’s performance in the constituency so far has been poor. In 2011, the BJP candidate, MS Ramalingam, managed to get only 1,901 votes. In 2016, he improved the margin, and secured 3,806 votes. In the 2019 by-elections, the AIADMK, which was aligned with BJP, lost the seat by getting only 28.66 per cent of the popular votes compared to the DMK candidate’s vote share of 46.37 per cent.

Although the BJP has been nominating booth-level workers and organising meetings for them in the constituency, observers feel the party cannot give a fight to the DMK which is expected to field its candidate soon. Several names are doing the rounds for the probable BJP candidate for Thanjavur, and the most prominent among them was of Karuppu M Muruganandam, one of the State vice-presidents of the party. Meanwhile, many from the AIADMK, too, have filed their applications to contest from the seat.

V Jeevakumar, an advocate from Thanjavur who had unsuccessfully contested from Tiruvaiyaru Assembly constituency once in CPM ticket in 2016, said the city’s culture would not give any space for the ‘politics of polarisation’ practised by the BJP. Going by the history, Thanjavur, which does not have a large Muslim population, has elected SNM Ubayadullah from the DMK, four times into the Assembly. On the other hand, a candidate from the dominant community in the area was voted into power only thrice.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu elections BJP AIADMK Thanjavur
India Matters
An elderly person being administered the COVID-19 vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a Covid vaccine slot online
(L) Actress Taapsee Pannu and (R) Director Anurag Kashyap (Photos | PTI)
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap's residences raided by Income Tax Department
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (File Photo | EPS)
Debt crisis staring India in the face, warns ex-PM Dr Manmohan Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic administers the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen during the second phase of a countrywide inoculation drive at Rajawad Municipal Hospital in Mumbai Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Emergency was mistake, but we never tinkered basics: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp