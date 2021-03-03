Tamil Nadu polls: Vijayakanth's DMDK hints at alternative alliance

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Even as the uncertainty over the seat-sharing with AIADMK has been continuing, actor Vijayakanth-led DMDK has hinted at parting ways and finding another formation to face the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls scheduled for April 6.

The party's top leader VK Sudheesh, while addressing a party cadre meeting held in Arni, Tiruvannamalai district on Wednesday, said that it was AIADMK that has been seeking after DMDK for the poll alliance and not his party going behind it.

He also stated that had his party not aligned with AIADMK in 2011, the Dravidian major would have vanished.

“Had we not entered into an alliance with AIADMK in 2011, the party would have vanished. We won the polls in the alliance and became the principal opposition party in the Assembly,” he said.

He added, “They (AIADMK) cajole us for forging an alliance and not the other way. I get several calls from them. It can be seen in the missed call list. I can show you.”

Sudheesh noted that several other parties expressed a willingness to forge an alliance under the leadership of DMDK founder Vijayakanth.

"We need to win eight seats to get recognition to retain the poll symbol; for that only we are trying to forge an alliance to face the elections," Sudheesh said.

He criticised AIADMK for providing internal reservations only for the Vanniyar community.

“They (AIADMK) think they are the biggest party. They fancy garnering all the votes after providing 10.5% internal reservation for the Vanniyar community. What will other castes do? Don't they (AIADMK) want their votes? If the (new) alliance, in which, we are a part wins the polls, we can get the reservation for not only Vanniyars but all other communities,” Sudheesh stated.

He said Vijayakanth will take a call on forging an alliance in three days.