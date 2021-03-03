STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vaithilingam’s plea to save democracy in Puducherry

It is also indicative that anyone can occupy the Chief Minister’s chair through appointment as nominated MLA by the Centre, he said.

Published: 03rd March 2021 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2021 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

V Vaithilingam participating in a demonstration against petrol price hike | Express

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan conducting an official meeting in the Cabinet room on Monday has not gone unnoticed, sparking off speculation that she could be the BJP’s chief ministerial candidate in the Union Territory.

“Normally, the Lt Governor functions from Raj Nivas and Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan conducting the meeting in the Cabinet room is not a question of right or wrong, but an indication of things to come,” said Lok Sabha member, V Vaithilingam.

It is also indicative that anyone can occupy the Chief Minister’s chair through appointment as nominated MLA by the Centre, he said. His statement resonated with the speculation doing the rounds that Tamilisai may be made BJP’s CM candidate.

Addressing a gathering to protest escalating prices of petrol, diesel and LPG at Anna Thidal on Tuesday, Vaithilingam said already the BJP had appointed three nominated MLAs. “They were used to topple the Congress government, after inducing some MLAs to resign.

So there is a possibility that the BJP may wrest power through the nominated MLAs, one of whom can be made the CM,” he said, cautioning people about ‘the threat to democracy’. The protest was organised by Pradesh Congress committee.  

Even if the BJP wins some seats it will inflate numbers in the Assembly through the nominated MLAs and come to power. Vaithilingam urged the people to support the Congress-DMK alliance and ‘save democracy in the Union Territory’.

