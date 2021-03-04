50% quota for women in uniformed services: MNM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On a day Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan commenced his election campaign from Alandur, the party, in a press release on Wednesday, assured that 50 per cent reservation would be provided for women in all uniformed services of the State if the party is voted to power.

Before ending his campaign meetings for the day at Mangollai in Mylapore, the actor-turned-politician electioneered in as many as 27 places. Haasan thanked All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi president Sarathkumar for declaring him as the third front’s Chief Minister candidate.

MNM also announced an array of welfare measures for women if it is voted to power. Fifty per cent representation for women in all uniformed services of the State, hostels in every district for free overnight stay for women in distress and reproductive health check-up once in every six months are some of the major measures announced.