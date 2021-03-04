Allies unhappy over DMK wanting lion’s share of seats

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Negotistions between DMK and its allies continued on Wednesday, with no solution being reached, much to the disappointment of the ticket aspirants in the smaller parties. According to party sources, tension was palpable among partners as the dates for nominations and release of candidates list draw nearer.

So far, the DMK has managed to strike deals only with IUML and MMK, though talks are going on with the Congress, MDMK, VCK, CPI, and CPM. “We were voiceless when the DMK posed some logical points during the talks,” said a leader of one of the national allies.

“The party has been pointing out that it has invested heavily in campaigning over the last six months, and hence will decide the dynamics.” Meanwhile, sources said with Kamal Haasan’s MNM leaving its doors open to disgruntled DMK allies, the possibility of a third front taking shape is closer to reality.

The Congress, it’s understood, is dissatisfied and is exploring its options. On Wednesday, the MNM-AISMK-IJK combine announced Kamal as its chief ministerial candidate.