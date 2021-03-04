STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP proposes, AIADMK disposes merger idea?

On Wednesday, the fourth day of talks, BJP in-charge of party affairs in Tamil Nadu CT Ravi rubbished the rumours, but his further comments were interesting.

EXPRESS NEWS SERVICE @ Chennai EVEN as the seat-sharing talks between the AIADMK and BJP stretched for one more day, the late evening announcement of VK Sasikala to stay out of politics seems to have

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as the seat-sharing talks between the AIADMK and BJP stretched for one more day, the late evening announcement of VK Sasikala to stay out of politics seems to have given the AIADMK an upper hand.  Rumours on BJP ‘suggesting’ Sasikala’s inclusion had surfaced after Union Home Minister Amit Shah held discussions with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam a few days ago.

On Wednesday, the fourth day of talks, BJP in-charge of party affairs in Tamil Nadu CT Ravi rubbished the rumours, but his further comments were interesting. When reporters asked Ravi about BJP ‘suggesting’ Sasikala’s inclusion, he said it was just media speculation.

When further asked if he believed Sasikala and AMMK would strengthen the alliance, the BJP leader said, “We always think in terms of Tamil Nadu’s interest and its progress. We are not just concerned about political gains. We are with the AIADMK and they are our major partner in Tamil Nadu. They know the strengths and weaknesses of Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran. Both Palaniswami and Panneerselvam are capable of deciding on the matter.”

Within an hour, reporters at AIADMK headquarters sought Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar’s opinion on CT Ravi’s remarks. Jayakumar, cautiously but categorically replied, “No one can compel us to do something. The BJP has never interfered in AIADMK’s internal affairs. We are firm on the stand announced by our Chief Minister in New Delhi in January that there is no possibility for accommodating Sasikala and Dhinakaran in our party.”

When a scribe said that CT Ravi’s comments were a clear indication that BJP wants Sasikala back in the AIADMK-fold, Jayakumar said, “The BJP might have made such a suggestion. But we have decided on the matter much before.” DMDK still on the fence Is DMDK still unsure about its poll position? Days after dilly-dallying between leaving the alliance and sticking with ruling AIADMK, senior DMDK leader VK Sudheesh on Wednesday said, “It was AIADMK that was going after DMDK, and not the other way around.” 

 He was addressing a party meeting in Arni. He also claimed that had DMDK not aligned with AIADMK in 2011, it would have “vanished.” He further claimed, “I got several calls from them... they are in the missed calls list... I can show them to you.”  “We need to win eight seats to get recognition to retain the poll symbol; for that only we are trying to forge alliance to face the elections,” Sudheesh said. He criticised AIADMK for providing internal reservation only for Vanniyar community. He added that Vijayakanth would take a call on forging alliance in three days.

