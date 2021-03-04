Central Covid team conducts inspection

By Express News Service

CHENNAI; A multi-disciplinary Covid team from Union Health Ministry, which is on a three-day field inspection visit in Tamil Nadu, on Thursday visited Thiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts where significant numbers of Covid cases are still being reported.

The team on Tuesday inspected places including Ayanavaram and Vepery in Chennai, besides Avadi and Shovalaram areas. On Wednsday, the team visited the Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital (GMSSH), Omandurar Estate. Meanwhile, a senior health de

artment official said, “Though we don’t have Maharashtra-like rise in cases, in certain areas we are still seeing family clusters and function clusters. The Central team visited certain areas where houses were contained after cases. They will provide feedback tomorrow.” The team on Thursday will brief the Chief Secretary.

Meanwhile, speaking after visiting the GMSSH, Omandurar Estate, along with the Central Covid team, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said, “At around 1,000 streets in Chennai Corporation limits, five or six Covid-positive cases are being reported continuously, and this is a cause of concern.

Similarly in Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Coimbatore and Tirupattur districts, cases are not coming down. Also, deaths are still being reported. When we analysed the reasons, we found that in events and public places, face-mask compliance is not being followed.”