Cooperative institutions asked to send jewel loan details up to Jan 31

When contacted, official sources said this information has been sought as a regular exercise and this has nothing to do with the Chief Minister's promise. 

CHENNAI: The Registrar of Cooperative Societies has directed the heads of various cooperative institutions in the State to furnish the details of pending gold jewel loans till January 31. Last week, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced that gold jewel loans of poor families, availed by mortgaging up to six sovereigns of jewels would be waived. Minister Sellur K Raju had said the G.O. for this would be issued after getting the approval of the Election Commission since the model code of conduct is in force. 

Details such as name of the beneficiary, age, address, Aadhaar number, ration card number, amount outstanding up to eight sovereigns with the principal amount, interest, penal interest, other charges and total as on January 31, have been sought. 

The institutions which have been asked to furnish details include the Tamil Nadu State Apex Cooperative Bank Limited, the Tamil Nadu Cooperative State Agriculture and Rural Development Banks, Chennai Central Cooperative Bank Limited, Urban Cooperative Banks, Urban Cooperative Credit Societies, Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Societies, Primary Cooperative Agriculture and Rural Development Banks, Employees Cooperative Societies and Large Sized Adivasi Multi Purpose Primary Co-operative Societies.

Details such as name of the beneficiary, Aadhaar number, ration card number and amount outstanding have been sought

