STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK cuts small pieces of the poll pie for allies

At the same time, they also are unable to put pressure on DMK and demand more from it. The seat-sharing talks, as a result, have turned into a never-ending marathon.   

Published: 04th March 2021 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2021 04:04 AM   |  A+A-

DMK chief MK Stalin

DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Allies of the DMK have been pushed into an unenviable position over the last couple of days. They are unsure as to how they will explain to their cadre why they got such a low number of seats allocated in the alliance. At the same time, they also are unable to put pressure on DMK and demand more from it. The seat-sharing talks, as a result, have turned into a never-ending marathon.   

So far, DMK has managed to strike a deal only with IUML and MMK, though talks are ongoing with Congress, MDMK, VCK, CPI, and CPM. Though the alliance leaders are putting up a brave face, and claiming that all is still well, aspirants in those parties are upset as no solution is yet in sight.

“We were voiceless when DMK posed some logical points during the talks,” said a leader of one of the national allies. “DMK has pointed out that it’s carrying out extensive campaigning for the last six months. And, in the last three months, they have been campaigning in at least 100 places across the State, with at least 20 leaders out on the field, spending close to `10 crore a day to mobilize support by exposing failures 
of State and Central government.” 

Another leader from a national party said DMK had pointed out that it has invested in a political strategy company to create a tool kit that will ensure victory not just in constituencies that the DMK is contesting from, but all 234 in the State. “We allies, as a result, will be beneficiaries of the preparations put in by DMK. That is why they are urging us to accept fewer seats. After hearing them out, it’s impossible to argue with that logic, except to point out that our cadres and leaders would be upset.”

The leader also pointed out that there was no alternative but to take what is given. “Still, we have to keep the bargain going, just to prove to our second-rung leaders, who also are ticket aspirants, that we tried.” A second-rung leader of a national party told Express that DMK was trying to walk away with a lion’s share seats citing the pro-DMK wave. “However, that support was garnered by combined secular forces.”  
An IT intervention

Amid rumours that Congress would be given less than 20 seats in the DMK alliance, a few cadre belonging to the IT wing of the grand old party have commenced on a campaign to protect its “dignity.” Hundreds of cadre have been thronging Sathyamoorthi Bhavan, headquarters of the Congress party, over the last few days after the party invited applications from aspirants for the upcoming Assembly election and Kanniyakumari parliament constituency by-election. T Kosalram, State secretary of Congress IT wing, said, “We need a respectable number of seats to protect our dignity. We have never sought more seats than our strength,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK Tamil Nadu Elections
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin 81% effective, shows interim analysis of Stage 3 trial
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
A few OTT platforms show porn content, should be screened: SC
Metroman E Sreedharan during the inspection of the reconstructed Palarivattom Flyover in Kochi on Thursday (Photo | Albin Mathew)
Kerala polls: BJP names 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan as its CM face
The 'Womeniya Band' (Photo | Special arrangement)
Uttarakhand's all-female 'Womeniya Band' sings its way to fame

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Pak Comedian's 'How to speak English like Shashi Tharoor' video goes viral
Anti-coup protesters with makeshift shields stand watching in Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
'Deadliest' day since military coup in Myanmar turns violent, 38 dead
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp