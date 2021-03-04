DMK cuts small pieces of the poll pie for allies

S Kumaresan By

CHENNAI: Allies of the DMK have been pushed into an unenviable position over the last couple of days. They are unsure as to how they will explain to their cadre why they got such a low number of seats allocated in the alliance. At the same time, they also are unable to put pressure on DMK and demand more from it. The seat-sharing talks, as a result, have turned into a never-ending marathon.

So far, DMK has managed to strike a deal only with IUML and MMK, though talks are ongoing with Congress, MDMK, VCK, CPI, and CPM. Though the alliance leaders are putting up a brave face, and claiming that all is still well, aspirants in those parties are upset as no solution is yet in sight.

“We were voiceless when DMK posed some logical points during the talks,” said a leader of one of the national allies. “DMK has pointed out that it’s carrying out extensive campaigning for the last six months. And, in the last three months, they have been campaigning in at least 100 places across the State, with at least 20 leaders out on the field, spending close to `10 crore a day to mobilize support by exposing failures

of State and Central government.”

Another leader from a national party said DMK had pointed out that it has invested in a political strategy company to create a tool kit that will ensure victory not just in constituencies that the DMK is contesting from, but all 234 in the State. “We allies, as a result, will be beneficiaries of the preparations put in by DMK. That is why they are urging us to accept fewer seats. After hearing them out, it’s impossible to argue with that logic, except to point out that our cadres and leaders would be upset.”

The leader also pointed out that there was no alternative but to take what is given. “Still, we have to keep the bargain going, just to prove to our second-rung leaders, who also are ticket aspirants, that we tried.” A second-rung leader of a national party told Express that DMK was trying to walk away with a lion’s share seats citing the pro-DMK wave. “However, that support was garnered by combined secular forces.”

An IT intervention

Amid rumours that Congress would be given less than 20 seats in the DMK alliance, a few cadre belonging to the IT wing of the grand old party have commenced on a campaign to protect its “dignity.” Hundreds of cadre have been thronging Sathyamoorthi Bhavan, headquarters of the Congress party, over the last few days after the party invited applications from aspirants for the upcoming Assembly election and Kanniyakumari parliament constituency by-election. T Kosalram, State secretary of Congress IT wing, said, “We need a respectable number of seats to protect our dignity. We have never sought more seats than our strength,” he said.