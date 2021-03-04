DMK’s Manachanallur ticket for educationist Kathiravan S?

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The name of a prominent educationist from Perambalur has been on the lips of several Tiruchities in the past few weeks -- he is seen as the probable candidate of the DMK-led alliance to contest from Manachannallur constituency.

Speculation is rife that Kathiravan S, son of founder of Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Group of Institutions, is likely to get DMK ticket to contest from the constituency. Although the Dravidian major is yet to make an announcement, local party workers feel the speculation is likely to turn into reality.

Kathiravan has been trying to build his image by engaging in charitable works in Manachanallur, party workers said. Will Kathiravan fill void created by another educationist, TR Paarivendhar, SRM Groups and IJK founder, is also a hot topic of discussion.