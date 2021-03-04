STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
International kindness fest: An attempt to break traditional perceptions

The three-day International Kindness Festival (IKF) will kick-off from March 5 on a visually rich and interactive 3D platform.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The three-day International Kindness Festival (IKF) will kick-off from March 5 on a visually rich and interactive 3D platform. It’s the first edition of IKF curated by social entrepreneur Mahima Poddar, who founded The Kindness Foundation and is also trained child abuse awareness and prevention expert. According to organisers, the festival is an attempt to burst stereotypes and traditional perceptions on ‘kindness’.

Mahima Poddar said the objective of the festival was to have a global brainstorming session to understand what are the insecurities and challenges that people face when they choose kindness. “Because, a lot of times people feel, though it’s a right thing to do, if I am like this people think I am weak and take advantage. Kindness is possible no matter what background you are from.

It presents itself differently, but it is possible. So, this festival is our effort to have a global brainstorming session, talk to people from various backgrounds. It is not a mindfulness summit or people lecturing about kindness. Nobody at the festival is considered as an expert on the topic. Everybody is bringing in their own experience and what worked for them. By that logic, this festival is open for all because kindness doesn’t have one perspective.”

On the virtual platform, Poddar said the look and feel of the entire space very closely resembles a physical location, and the venue will come alive with talks, workshops, panels, music, gaming, art and more. 
Over the course of three days, more than 30 eminent speakers from varied fields like politics, TV/media, journalism, author, business, education, psychology, holistic wellness, leadership coaching, performing arts, science and research, philanthropy etc.   will share their life experiences.

Among the speakers is Payal Kapoor, a disability Inclusion Evangelist. Having lost her eyesight and partial hearing 28 years ago, Payal is passionate about disability issues and has counselled, trained and mentored hundreds of visually-impaired persons. She has taken all that life threw at her and turned it around into a powerful force that relentlessly works towards uplifting others. She will hold a workshop on “Disability Inclusion in the Workforce”.

Starting Thursday, the registered participants can also bid for personal belongings of popular personalities, who donated them to raise funds for charity undertaken by The Kindness Foundation.

