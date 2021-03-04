STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Polls amid pandemic: Can netas pull massive crowds as always?

In Tiruchy, three areas namely, Alwarthoppu, Beema Nagar and Palakkarai, supply participants for political meetings held in Tiruchy.

Published: 04th March 2021 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2021 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

Representational picture from a political meeting in Tiruchy

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Swelling crowds at political meetings are a common sight. But, have you ever wondered what draws such crowds to these meetings? Now, the elections have coincided with the Covid pandemic, how are the crowds being managed?

In Tiruchy, three areas namely, Alwarthoppu, Beema Nagar and Palakkarai, supply participants for political meetings held in Tiruchy. People from these areas are now eagerly waiting for the political parties to announce candidates and begin their meetings and rallies. Jayasree, a housewife and resident of Beema Nagar, says “We attend meetings and the organisers would offer us a maximum of Rs 200 for a meeting and biriyani.

The politicians might not be concerned about our area because we take money for attending their meetings. But, we are poor and don’t have a choice. This time, however, we are not sure if the organisers would source a large number of people for political events owing to the pandemic.” Apart from those who attend events for food, money and liquor, there are many others who also take part in functions simply out of their love for a party or a leader.

Sheik Dawood (74), a resident of Alwarthoppu, says, “I have attended meetings of former Chief Ministers MG Ramachandran, J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi. It was for the love and admiration I had for them and not for liquor or biryani. There are several people like me who attend meetings only  to listen to the leaders speak. But, I am currently facing a few health issues and will not be able to attend political meetings.”

Murgesan, a daily wage labourer from Palakkarai, justifies accepting money for taking part in such meetings. He says, “I am a strong supporter of a particular party. If there is a major political event, I will make it to that. But, I will not be able to go to work on those days. So, the party people give me money for participating in the event. I don’t see anything wrong in that. This year, however, I am not sure if huge crowds will be allowed to congregate.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Elections pandemic COVID 19
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin 81% effective, shows interim analysis of Stage 3 trial
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
A few OTT platforms show porn content, should be screened: SC
Metroman E Sreedharan during the inspection of the reconstructed Palarivattom Flyover in Kochi on Thursday (Photo | Albin Mathew)
Kerala polls: BJP names 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan as its CM face
The 'Womeniya Band' (Photo | Special arrangement)
Uttarakhand's all-female 'Womeniya Band' sings its way to fame

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Pak Comedian's 'How to speak English like Shashi Tharoor' video goes viral
Anti-coup protesters with makeshift shields stand watching in Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
'Deadliest' day since military coup in Myanmar turns violent, 38 dead
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp