Polls amid pandemic: Can netas pull massive crowds as always?

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Swelling crowds at political meetings are a common sight. But, have you ever wondered what draws such crowds to these meetings? Now, the elections have coincided with the Covid pandemic, how are the crowds being managed?

In Tiruchy, three areas namely, Alwarthoppu, Beema Nagar and Palakkarai, supply participants for political meetings held in Tiruchy. People from these areas are now eagerly waiting for the political parties to announce candidates and begin their meetings and rallies. Jayasree, a housewife and resident of Beema Nagar, says “We attend meetings and the organisers would offer us a maximum of Rs 200 for a meeting and biriyani.

The politicians might not be concerned about our area because we take money for attending their meetings. But, we are poor and don’t have a choice. This time, however, we are not sure if the organisers would source a large number of people for political events owing to the pandemic.” Apart from those who attend events for food, money and liquor, there are many others who also take part in functions simply out of their love for a party or a leader.

Sheik Dawood (74), a resident of Alwarthoppu, says, “I have attended meetings of former Chief Ministers MG Ramachandran, J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi. It was for the love and admiration I had for them and not for liquor or biryani. There are several people like me who attend meetings only to listen to the leaders speak. But, I am currently facing a few health issues and will not be able to attend political meetings.”

Murgesan, a daily wage labourer from Palakkarai, justifies accepting money for taking part in such meetings. He says, “I am a strong supporter of a particular party. If there is a major political event, I will make it to that. But, I will not be able to go to work on those days. So, the party people give me money for participating in the event. I don’t see anything wrong in that. This year, however, I am not sure if huge crowds will be allowed to congregate.”