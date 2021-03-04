STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu polls: Postal ballots available for voters who contract COVID-19 before March 17

Those affected by the virus between March 17 and April 6 would be provided PPE kits to go to the polling booths and exercise their franchise.

Published: 04th March 2021 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2021 07:32 PM   |  A+A-

Election Call centre set up to handle election related complaints from chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Election Call centre set up to handle election related complaints from Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu's Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo on Thursday said postal ballots would be available to those affected by COVID-19 up to March 16, while those affected by the virus between March 17 and April 6 would be provided PPE kits to go to the polling booths and exercise their franchise.

Answering queries of reporters at the secretariat, the CEO said those who are affected by COVID-19 can come to the polling booths in the extended one hour in the evening by wearing PPE kits and exercise their franchise. One of the purposes for extending the polling hours by one hour is to give opportunities for those affected by COVID-19. Those who are in quarantine can also come to the booths by wearing PPE kits. All voters would have to wear masks in order to exercise their franchise on April 6.

Sahoo said so far gift articles including cash worth Rs 11 crore have been seized across the state. The EC would be sending four special observers to Tamil Nadu. Besides, one general observer and expenditure
observer would also come to the state. Meanwhile, 60 senior officials would be going to other states as special observers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TN Elections Tamil Nadu elections COVID-19 Coronavirus Postal ballots
India Matters
The Antilia, which has three helipads on the roof, seen all decked up and illuminated before Mukesh's daughter Isha Ambani's wedding in this file photo. ( AP)
Owner of explosives-laden car abandoned near Mukesh Ambani's house found dead
KS Alagiri, president of Tamil Nadu Congress, and Dinesh Gundu Rao, Congress state in-charge, held talks about seat sharing at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan in Chennai on Friday (Express Photo | R Satish Babu)
Miffed by 'insulting' offer from DMK, Congress's TN unit wants to go it alone in Assembly polls
Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
'Total anarchy': NS Madhavan among elderly turned away from COVID vaccination centres in Kerala
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
'High petrol and diesel prices burden on consumers,' admits Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deceased Pinky Saini. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rajasthan Honour Killing: Father strangles daughter for loving Dalit, police fails to protect
Suhas Dwarkanath slurps coffee
Professional Coffee Tasting? Yes, that's what they do on their job!
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp