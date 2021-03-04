Tamil Nadu polls: Postal ballots available for voters who contract COVID-19 before March 17

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu's Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo on Thursday said postal ballots would be available to those affected by COVID-19 up to March 16, while those affected by the virus between March 17 and April 6 would be provided PPE kits to go to the polling booths and exercise their franchise.

Answering queries of reporters at the secretariat, the CEO said those who are affected by COVID-19 can come to the polling booths in the extended one hour in the evening by wearing PPE kits and exercise their franchise. One of the purposes for extending the polling hours by one hour is to give opportunities for those affected by COVID-19. Those who are in quarantine can also come to the booths by wearing PPE kits. All voters would have to wear masks in order to exercise their franchise on April 6.

Sahoo said so far gift articles including cash worth Rs 11 crore have been seized across the state. The EC would be sending four special observers to Tamil Nadu. Besides, one general observer and expenditure

observer would also come to the state. Meanwhile, 60 senior officials would be going to other states as special observers.