VK Sasikala: Amma's confidant bids adieu to politics

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A statement released by VK Sasikala, who was a confidante of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, on Wednesday said: “To ensure continuation of the rule of Puratchi Thalaivar (MG Ramachandran) and Idhaya Theivam (Goddess of Hearts)

Puratchi Thalaivi Amma’s golden rule for more than 100 years, just as my sister whom I worship wished, the true cadre of Amma should stay united and work together for the upcoming polls, as they are children of one mother.”

“We must not let DMK, which Amma had pointed out as our common enemy and evil force, to capture power. We must be prudent and ensure Amma’s golden rule in Tamil Nadu.” “I convey my sincere thanks to all of Amma’s true cadre who showed love and care to me. When Amma was alive, just like how I was her sister, who executed her thoughts, I am being the same now as well.

“I never showed interest in party postings, party designations or power. I will always be with gratitude to the cadre of Puratchi Thalaivi (Jayalalithaa) and the people of Tamil Nadu.

“I will stay away from politics and I will pray to god that Amma’s rule continues and will also pray to my sister (Jayalithaa), whom I always considered as god.