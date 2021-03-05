STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
450 cases in 209 families: New COVID clusters cause worry in Tamil Nadu

Family clusters aren’t just a challenge in Chennai and its neighbouring districts Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur.

Published: 05th March 2021 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2021 10:18 AM

Representational Image. (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The overall number of Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu might be under control, but clusters of the infection in families is a cause for concern. Within the last 15 days, 450 cases were reported from 209 families in the State, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said on Thursday.

Speaking to the press after inspecting the State Vaccine Store on the DMS campus, Radhakrishnan listed out the areas from where family clusters were reported.

He said in the last 15 days, 80 Covid cases were reported in 33 families.

Among them, two families in Thiruvottriyur and Madhavaram had six cases each, one family in Tondiarpet had nine cases, and two families in Royapuram had 16 cases.

Radhakrishnan said family clusters were reported in Ayanavaram, Ambattur, Anna Nagar, Valasaravakkam, Teynampet, Alandur, Adyar, Perungudi and Shollinganallur too. Most of these families recently attended a wedding or funeral, he added. However, family clusters aren’t just a challenge in Chennai and its neighbouring districts Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur.

A similar trend has been observed in Coimbatore, particularly in Peelamedu and Gandhinagar areas. 

To avoid the spread of coronavirus, people have been advised to remain cautions, maintain physical distance and wear masks at family functions and when travelling.

Stating that hospitals have been overwhelmed by Covid cases in the past year, Radhakrishnan warned that a dire situation would persist of people don’t take Covid seriously.

District collectors have been told to test more people from markets, hostels and crowded places, he added.

The Health Secretary pointed out that the death rate in Tamil Nadu is 1.47 per cent and one or two deaths are being reported daily, but people should not forget that over 12,000 people died of Covid-19 in the State.

Instructions were also issued to increase the number of samples tested per day from 50,000 to 70,000. People should be very careful, particularly during elections, the Health Secretary said.

