CII-TN Council gets new chairman

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dr S Chandrakumar, founder and executive Chairman, Sri Kauvery Medical Care India Ltd, Tiruchy has been appointed Chairman of CII Tamil Nadu State Council for 2021-22. He has been closely associated with CII and was Vice-Chairman of CII, Tamil Nadu State Council during 2020-21.

Previously, he was Chairman of CII Tiruchy Zone and Convenor of Task Force on TN Medical Value Travel Mart. The literary and aesthetic side of Dr Chandrakumar led him to found the Trichy Kendra of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan to promote ethnic art and culture.

Satyakam Arya, MD and CEO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. (DICV) has been elected as vice-chairman. Since he began working at Daimler in 2009, Satyakam has excelled in a number of executive leadership roles at various departments across Daimler Trucks Asia inclu ding Global Procurement, Purchasing & Supply Chain and Powertrain & Chassis Procurement. Satyakam worked as Chairman of the Board for PABCO Ltd, a subsidiary of Japan-based commercial vehicle manufacturer Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC).