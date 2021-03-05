Disproportionate assets: Split verdict on PIL against KT Rajenthra Bhalaji

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday passed a split verdict on the Public Interest Litigation filed seven years ago seeking registration of an FIR against Minster for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries KT Rajenthra Bhalaji for alleged amassment of wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Justice M Sathyanarayanan directed the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti- Corruption (DVAC) to register an FIR against the Minister, however, Justice R Hemalatha differed and said as no prima facie was found in the case made out against the Minister. “Any further action, in this case, would be only like flogging a dead horse,” she said before dismissing the PIL.

Due to the split verdict, the PIL has now been forwarded to the Chief Justice for suitable action. In 2013, petitioner R Mahendran moved a PIL alleging that the Minister had declared that he had no known sources of income and he was not even an Income Tax assessee during the Assembly elections in 2011. The case was moved before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court in 2013 seeking a DVAC probe against the Minister.

With the full judgment yet to be made public, Justice M Sathyanarayanan during the earlier hearing, rejected submissions by the DVAC, which did not find any evidences on the complaint made. The court said that the entire investigation was carried out without even registering an FIR against the Minister. The Chief Justice is expected to hear the split verdict in the next few weeks.