By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMDK founder-president Vijayakant often claimed he entered politics to end dynastic politics. But on Thursday, his wife Premalatha and son Vijay Prabhakaran formally submitted applications expressing their desire to contest in the upcoming polls.

Premalatha wants to contest in Virudhachalam, while Vijay Prabhakaran wants to contest in Virugambakkam.