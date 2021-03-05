IIT lab to study climate in Western Ghats

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) has established a “state-of-the-art Natural Aerosol and Bioaerosol High Altitude Laboratory” in the Western Ghats. The aim of the project at Munnar is to study atmospheric and climate-related aspects.

The facility was set up in collaboration with the College of Engineering Munnar and Department of Environment and Climate Change, Government of Kerala, with support from Sharp Business System (India) Pvt Ltd.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the laboratory virtually in February, the statement said, adding that the lab was established to gain a better understanding of the atmospheric and climate-related aspects of the region with special emphasis on aerosol measurements.

Delivering a virtual inaugural address, Vijayan said the strategic location of the proposed laboratory is important to understand important aspects of the monsoon. “We have experienced devastating floods and landslides in our State over the last few years. I request scientists to make the best use of this facility to study whether the increasing human activities have any role in such incidents,” he said.