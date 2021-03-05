Interview for poll ticket aspirants by EPS, OPS ends

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Senior AIADMK leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam on Thursday interviewed party aspirants who submitted applications seeking party ticket for contesting in the elections. Interviews from across the State was completed in a single day. Over 8,200 party office bearers submitted applications for themselves as well as in the name of others too.

The AIADMK headquarters have called for interview only those who submitted applications in their names on Thursday. Interviews of the aspirants took place in groups for each district. During the interview both Palaniswami and Panneerselvam addressed the aspirants and said for each constituency only one office bearer could be given a chance and, others should work for the victory of the candidate. They also said those who did not get party tickets to contest need not lose heart as they would get an opportunity in the local body elections.

Palaniswami said the AIADMK government during the past 10 years, had implemented many welfare schemes and earned the goodwill of the people. He said everyone should treat themselves as the candidate and work for the victory of the party. Expressing confidence that the AIADMK would form the next government too, he said “Forthcoming election is very important for the AIADMK and if we win the elections, it would be established that no force had the power to take on the AIADMK.”

Panneerselvam said after the demise of Jayalalithaa, the Edappadi government has implemented all welfare measures. “So, a conducive atmosphere is prevailing for the AIADMK to come to power again.” Ramachandran, son of Sudha, foster daughter of AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran too attended the interview. He has sought party tickets for any one of the three constituencies Andipatti, Alandur and Pallavaram. Ramachandran expressed confidence that the party would give him a chance.