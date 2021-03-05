Left parties to appeal against SC ruling on voting rights to nominated MLAs in Puducherry

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Left parties will appeal against the Supreme Court judgment granting voting rights to nominated members to the Puducherry assembly, CPI state secretary A M Saleem said here on Friday.

Briefing newspersons at a joint press conference with the CPM, Saleem said the nominated members should not be allowed to topple a democratically elected government or aid a political party in coming to power. The CPI and CPM had given a written complaint to the Chief Election Commissioner regarding voting rights to nominated members, but the CEC pointed to the Supreme Court order, saying those raising objections could go on appeal, said Saleem.

Saleem accused Lt Governor (in charge) Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan of misuse of power. Earlier, Kiran Bedi spoiled Puducherry by misuse of power and now Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan is acting against democratic norms. The central government had appointed two advisors to assist her in governance. Raj Nivas has been provided to the LG as her office for administering the UT, but instead of holding meetings there, she is holding meetings in the cabinet room of the elected government and allotting ministers' chambers to her advisors. This is a misuse of power and is undemocratic, he said.

He said that it is doubtful whether a fair and free election could be held in the Union territory. The flying squads formed here are not at all doing any checks and are allowing distribution of gifts and cards through trusts.

CPI(M) state committee member V Perumal speaking on the occasion took exception to the allocation of 22 departments to each of the advisors of the Lt Governor and said that the administration should be carried out through the chief secretary and other IAS officers.