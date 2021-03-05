Madurai: BJP partyman found murdered

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A BJP partyman, belonging to Muslim community, was found murdered at Jinna Thidal in SS Colony police station limit here on Thursday morning. The deceased has been identified as K Batsha (45) of Mahaboopalayam.

According to his wife Bharathi (42), Batsha had joined the minority wing of BJP recently and the people in the area was up against him joining the party. The fellow Muslims in the party were also envious about Batsha’s rising popularity in the party, she claimed.

“On Wednesday night, Batsha was invited for a liquor party by a few persons belonging to the Muslim community. He was found murdered the next morning,” she said. Sources said that Batsha was also engaged in some other disputes with a certain group of people in the locality.

A police official said that without detaining suspects the department could not jump into conclusion that he was murdered for political reasons. Police recalled that Batsha was an accused in the murder of a youth in 2009.