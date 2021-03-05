Mother kills infant, ends life

By Express News Service

SALEM: A 23-year-old woman killed her four-month-old child and committed suicide on Thursday. Her other six-year-old son is under treatment. According to Sankagiri police, Priyanka (24) took the step as she was unable to financially support her family after her husband was jailed for murder.

“The children were taken to Government Hospital, Sankagiri, but the four-month-old infant died. The six-year-old boy is undergoing treatment at Government hospital in Salem,” they added. Assistance to overcome suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu Health Department’s helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.