Sexual harassment case: Let CBI probe case against Special DGP

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: About 11 women IPS officers met Director General of Police JK Tripathy on Thursday regarding the sexual harassment case of a Special DGP. Sources said they requested for visible action and for the case to be transferred to the CBI.

Sources said women IPS officers of the rank of IG, DIG and SP visited the head of the State police regarding the sexual harassment case of Special DGP, and an SP who tried to stop the woman officer from filing a complaint and another SP who allegedly contacted the victim’s father-in-law to persuade her not to lodge a complaint.

While the CB-CID registered a case, sources said they wanted it moved to the CBI. The women officers did not submit a written petition, the sources added. The officers also requested the DGP to take strict action against those who are threatening the victim, and sought increased protection for her.

They also asked the DGP to initiate a departmental inquiry against the accused. Meanwhile, at least 100 women from the AIDWA laid siege to the DGP’s office, demanding the arrest of the accused. They were dispersed by the police.