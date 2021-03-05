Tamil Nadu polls: Is AIADMK playing mind-tricks with DMK using policies?

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as uncertainty prevails over alliances, a series of announcements from the AIADMK camp in the last two weeks has put the DMK on the back foot.

This includes government’s 10.5 per cent sub quota for Vanniyars, waiver of loans taken by women self-help groups and waiver of gold loans taken by the poor.

The major Opposition party was busy drawing political support from Vanniyar groups in northern and western districts, when the reservation announcement came.

Though DMK president MK Stalin had promised separate quota for Vanniyars during the 2019 Lok Sabha campaign, he dubbed the AIADMK government’s decision as a political gimmick.

“Why was the government silent on this issue for the last four-and-a-half years. If DMK is voted to power, we would surely provide reservation to those who deserve it. Right opportunity should be given to the right people,” Stalin had said.

Although the Vanniyar quota bill was passed just a few hours before the Model Code of Conduct came into effect, the DMK was neither in a position to support it nor oppose it.

The Opposition party is facing this election banking on multiple factors such as ten years of anti-incumbency, corruption allegations, BJP government’s anti-reservation moves, NEET, and imposition of Sanskrit and Hindi. T

hat apart, DMK believes Stalin’s individual popularity will be a huge benefit, and has decided to contest in over 190 seats.

In the last week of January, the DMK is learnt to have offered only three seats to the VCK, a party largely representing interests of Dalit community, with the precondition that it has to contest in the rising sun symbol. DMK leaders then reportedly claimed that VCK cannot win with its new symbols allotted a few days ahead of elections.

However, the Vanniyar sub quota and the AIADMK allotting 23 seats to PMK have changed all equations. Now, the backing of VCK is crucial for DMK in order to consolidate non-Vanniyar votes, noted political commentators.

DMK has now allotted VCK six seats and conceded to its demand to contest on individual symbols. Meanwhile, VK Sasikala’s decision to stay away from politics and her plea to AIADMK cadre to unitedly fight the DMK are likely to impact seat sharing talks of both alliances.

The AMMK had secured 6.5 per cent of votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Sasikala’s decision is likely to strengthen the AIADMK’s position in central and southern districts.

As a result, DMK, which previously offered 18 - 20 seats to Congress, may offer more seats to the national party to keep the alliance intact. In short, developments in the AIADMK camp is forcing DMK to shed more seats to its allies.

109 seats in the State are expected to have DMK candidates.

According to sources, MLAs of certain parties jumping ship after polls in northern States has also forced DMK to enter the fray in maximum constituencies.