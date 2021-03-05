Thamimun Ansari to face polls alone?

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: With only a month left for the Assembly polls, Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi’s founder and Nagapattinam MLA M Thamimun Ansari’s prospects hang in the balance. Ansari had won under the AIADMK in 2016, became critical of the party after former chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s demise. He also condemned the Centre on various issues, and supported the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance in the 2019 parliamentary elections.

Though he looks forward to join the DMK alliance for the polls, no green light has been received. “We are expecting a call from the DMK soon. If not, we will contest alone,” Ansari told Express. Hailing from Thopputhurai in Nagapattinam district, the MJK leader desires to compete again from Nagapattinam constituency, which constitutes about 25 per cent of minority voters.

Meanwhile, DMK Nagapattinam South district secretary N Gowthaman is also looking forward to contest from Nagapattinam this time. “I am hopeful of contesting from here. However, I will accept anything my leader says,” he told Express.