Woman kidnapped from Tiruchy airport, rescued

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy airport police have arrested two men from a six-member gang for allegedly abducting a woman passenger from the airport on Thursday. The woman was rescued from the custody of the gang and police are searching for the others involved.

On Thursday, the woman was allegedly approached by the gang at the airport. Police said they demanded she hand over gold given to her by their agent at the Dubai airport. Although the woman told them that she had returned the gold to the person at the Dubai airport, the gang refused to believe and allegedly abducted her from the airport premises.

She was shifted to a hotel near the Central bus stand in the city where they insisted she hand over the gold, police said. Learning of the incident, the airport police traced the woman to the hotel and rescued her. They arrested two members of the gang -- Mumbarak Ali (39) and Sahul Hameed (36).

Police said the other four members of the gang managed to escape. An investigation is underway. Meanwhile, officials cautioned passengers against accepting any materials from strangers.

"Even if a fellow passenger hands over a cardboard file, avoid taking it. It might have gold hidden in the form of a gold foil. In fact, there are instances in which smugglers concealed gold and other contraband in sweets and chewing gums," a customs officer warned.