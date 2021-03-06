STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

1,533 Olive Ridley turtle eggs collected in one day

A record high of 1,533 Olive Ridley turtle eggs were collected in a day, at the Mandapam Wildlife Range, along the shores of Dhanushkodi on Thursday.

Published: 06th March 2021 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

Foresters of Mandapam Wildlife Range collect the eggs of Olive Ridley turtles along Dhanushkodi

By Express News Service

RAMESWARAM: A record high of 1,533 Olive Ridley turtle eggs were collected in a day, at the Mandapam Wildlife Range, along the shores of Dhanushkodi on Thursday. Mandapam Forest Range Officer G Venkatesh said that setting a new record in the Mandapam Wildlife Range, an all-time high of 1,533 Olive Ridley turtle eggs were collected from 13 nests at Arichalmunai and Dhanushkodi on Thursday. 

“In Ramanathapuram district, about 90 per cent of the Olive Ridley turtle eggs are collected within Mandapam Wildlife Range and the rest within Keelakarai Wildlife Range.” This year, the nesting season began by January 11 and a total of 9,747 turtle eggs were collected from 83 nests in the Mandapam Wildlife Range while about 2,000 eggs were collected from Keelakarai Wildlife Range, Venkatesh added. The collected eggs have been kept at Mukundarayar Chathiram hatchery, he stated.

Venkatesh said that favourable climatic conditions, seawater currents and increased awareness among the fisherfolk on sea turtle conservation could be attributed to a spike in turtle egg collection this year. Last year, nearly 7,000 eggs were collected in Mandapam Wildlife Range, he shared. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
turtle eggs Olive Ridley turtle
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi to have its own school education board: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp