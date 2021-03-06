Doctor booked for sexually harassing nurse

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: A 41-year-old doctor was booked on Monday for sexually harassing a nurse in Mangalam. Dr Arshath (41), from Palladam, is an allopathy practitioner, recently recruited a 30-year-old nurse in his clinic.

Of late, he reportedly used unparliamentary words at her in the clinic. On March 1, he allegedly made advances towards her. Shocked over this, she informed her husband and later lodged a complaint on Thursday. A case was registered and the medical practitioner went absconding the same day, added sources.

Two youth arrested

Two persons were arrested on Thursday for sexually assaulting a minor girl in Dharapuram. Syed Basha (21) works in a mutton stall reportedly developed a friendship with a 14-year-old girl. A few days ago, he asked the girl to meet him and allegedly attempted to rape her.

But the girl escaped and hid the incident out of fear. On Wednesday evening, Syed and his friend Abbas (21) went to the girl’s house and sexually assaulted her. The girl fled from the spot and informed her relatives. A complaint was lodged in All Women Police Station and the duo were arrested.