STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Give report on PIL to set up libraries

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice R Hemalatha gave the direction on the PIL filed by an advocate R Venkatesan of Madurai.

Published: 06th March 2021 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 04:04 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras HC on Thursday sought a status report from the State government on a Public Interest Litigation seeking direction to the government to expedite the establishment of six libraries in Tamil Nadu.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice R Hemalatha gave the direction on the PIL filed by an advocate R Venkatesan of Madurai. The matter was adjourned for six weeks. Venkatesan referred to a news report published recently in the TNIE titled

‘Folk Art library awaits government nod to open’ and submitted that the State government had announced in the legislative Assembly in 2017-2018 that it would establish six specialised libraries -- Library on Ancient civilizations at Keezhadi, Fine Arts library at Thanjavur, Library on Tamil medicine at Tirunelveli, Library on Mathematics and Science at Tiruchy, Library on Tribal Culture at Nilgiris and Astrological library at Coimbatore. However, the libraries have not been set up till now, he stated. Saying that the said libraries, if established, would play a vital role in preserving Tamil language and culture, he sought the above direction.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi to have its own school education board: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp