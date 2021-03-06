Give report on PIL to set up libraries

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras HC on Thursday sought a status report from the State government on a Public Interest Litigation seeking direction to the government to expedite the establishment of six libraries in Tamil Nadu.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice R Hemalatha gave the direction on the PIL filed by an advocate R Venkatesan of Madurai. The matter was adjourned for six weeks. Venkatesan referred to a news report published recently in the TNIE titled

‘Folk Art library awaits government nod to open’ and submitted that the State government had announced in the legislative Assembly in 2017-2018 that it would establish six specialised libraries -- Library on Ancient civilizations at Keezhadi, Fine Arts library at Thanjavur, Library on Tamil medicine at Tirunelveli, Library on Mathematics and Science at Tiruchy, Library on Tribal Culture at Nilgiris and Astrological library at Coimbatore. However, the libraries have not been set up till now, he stated. Saying that the said libraries, if established, would play a vital role in preserving Tamil language and culture, he sought the above direction.