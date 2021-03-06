STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karthi Chidambaram wants Priyanka Gandhi to contest in Kanniyakumari

Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram on Friday submitted an application seeking a ticket for Priyanka Gandhi in the April 6 Kanniyakumari Parliamentary by-polls.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Friday submitted an application seeking a ticket for Priyanka Gandhi in the April 6 Kanniyakumari Parliamentary by-polls.  This created a ripple over whether Gandhi wishes to enter Lok Sabha.   

DMK list will be  released on March 10
Chennai: DMK’s candidates list for the upcoming election will be released on March 10, said DMK president MK Stalin in the district secretaries meeting, held through video conference on Friday. To discuss the special meeting scheduled in Tiruchy on Sunday, titled “Vidiyalukkana Muzhakkam” (Slogan for a Dawn), meeting was held. In the meeting, Stalin said, “Party functionaries should keenly monitor the procedures related to postal ballots for senior citizens and others by the Election Commission.”  

