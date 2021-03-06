Karthi Chidambaram wants Priyanka Gandhi to contest in Kanniyakumari

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Friday submitted an application seeking a ticket for Priyanka Gandhi in the April 6 Kanniyakumari Parliamentary by-polls. This created a ripple over whether Gandhi wishes to enter Lok Sabha.

DMK list will be released on March 10

Chennai: DMK’s candidates list for the upcoming election will be released on March 10, said DMK president MK Stalin in the district secretaries meeting, held through video conference on Friday. To discuss the special meeting scheduled in Tiruchy on Sunday, titled “Vidiyalukkana Muzhakkam” (Slogan for a Dawn), meeting was held. In the meeting, Stalin said, “Party functionaries should keenly monitor the procedures related to postal ballots for senior citizens and others by the Election Commission.”