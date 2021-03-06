Periyar statue near Sirkazhi DSP office smeared with saffron, ash 

By Express News Service

MAYILADUTHRUAI: Tension gripped the air after a statue of Dravidian leader EVR Periyar in front of Sirkazhi DSP office was found with a garland, smeared with saffron and ash on the forehead, on Friday. Onlookers stopped by and took pictures on their mobile.

On receiving information, police rushed to the spot, removed the garland and cleaned up the statue. Cadres from Dravidar Kazhagam have sought strict action against the miscreants who had done the act. Police stepped up vigil near the statue and are perusing CCTV footage in the area to nab the offenders.