TN elections: AIADMK releases first list of candidates

CHENNAI: The ruling AIADMK on Friday released its first list of six candidates, including Chief Minister and the party’s joint coordinator, Edappadi K Palaniswami, and Deputy CM and AIADMK coordinator, O Panneerselvam, for the Assembly elections, scheduled for April 6. All the six candidates will be contesting the polls from their current constituencies.

A decision in this regard was taken during a party meeting in Chennai on the day. Soon after the list was made public, the cadre gathered at the party headquarters and distributed sweets. They also cheered when Palaniswami and Panneerselvam emerged out of their chambers, and waved the victory symbol.

Palaniswami and Panneerselvam will be contesting from Edappadi and Bodinayakkanur seats, respectively. Incidentally, all the six candidates belong to different communities.

The other candidates whose names feature in the first list are -- Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar (Royapuram), Law Minister CVe Shanmugam (Villupuram), SP Shanmuganathan (Srivaikuntam), and S Thenmozhi (Nilakkottai).

Palaniswami and Panneerselvam, also interacted with secretaries of 73 party districts about selection of candidates and other related issues. With its arch-rival, DMK, planning to field strong candidates against the entire sitting Cabinet, the AIADMK, too, is weighing pros and cons of each ticket aspirant.

EDAPPADI K PALANISWAMI

To contest from Edappadi Assembly constituency (Salem district) for the seventh time

Won the seat four times 1989, 1991, 2011, 2016

EXPONENTIAL GROWTH

Active member of AIADMK since 1974

Appointed Salem north district secretary in 1990-91

Chairman of Salem district endowment board in 1992

Chairman of Salem Aavin from 1993 to 1996

Contested from Tiruchengode Parliamentary seat twice, won in 1998

Chairman of Tamil Nadu Cements Corporation in 2003

AIADMK propaganda secy in 2006

AIADMK organising secretary in 2007

Minister for Highways in 2011

Member of AIADMK’s disciplinary committee in 2014

Minister for PWD and Highways Department in 2016

Chief Minister since February 2017

O PANNEERSELVAM

To contest from Bodinayakkanur Assembly constituency (Theni district) for the third time

Chairperson of Periyakulam Municipality in 1996

Contested 2001 & 2006 Assembly polls from Periyakulam constituency and won

