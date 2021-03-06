STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN elections: AIADMK releases first list of candidates

A decision in this regard was taken during a party meeting in Chennai on the day. Soon after the list was made public, the cadre gathered at the party headquarters and distributed sweets.

Published: 06th March 2021 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

AIADMK party members distributing sweets after the party’s first candidate list was announced in Chennai on Friday | Ashwin prasath

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The ruling AIADMK on Friday released its first list of six candidates, including Chief Minister and the party’s joint coordinator, Edappadi K Palaniswami, and Deputy CM and AIADMK coordinator, O Panneerselvam, for the Assembly elections, scheduled for April 6. All the six candidates will be contesting the polls from their current constituencies.

A decision in this regard was taken during a party meeting in Chennai on the day. Soon after the list was made public, the cadre gathered at the party headquarters and distributed sweets. They also cheered when Palaniswami and Panneerselvam emerged out of their chambers, and waved the victory symbol.
Palaniswami and Panneerselvam will be contesting from Edappadi and Bodinayakkanur seats, respectively. Incidentally, all the six candidates belong to different communities.

The other candidates whose names feature in the first list are -- Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar (Royapuram), Law Minister CVe Shanmugam (Villupuram), SP Shanmuganathan (Srivaikuntam), and S Thenmozhi (Nilakkottai). 

Palaniswami and Panneerselvam, also interacted with secretaries of 73 party districts about selection of candidates and other related issues. With its arch-rival, DMK, planning to field strong candidates against the entire sitting Cabinet, the AIADMK, too, is weighing pros and cons of each ticket aspirant.

EDAPPADI K PALANISWAMI
To contest from Edappadi Assembly constituency (Salem district) for the seventh time

Won the seat four times 1989, 1991, 2011, 2016

EXPONENTIAL GROWTH

  • Active member of AIADMK since 1974
  • Appointed Salem north district secretary in 1990-91
  • Chairman of Salem district endowment board in 1992
  • Chairman of Salem Aavin from 1993 to 1996
  • Contested from Tiruchengode Parliamentary seat twice, won in 1998
  • Chairman of Tamil Nadu Cements Corporation in 2003
  • AIADMK propaganda secy in 2006
  • AIADMK organising secretary in 2007
  • Minister for Highways in 2011
  • Member of AIADMK’s disciplinary committee in 2014
  • Minister for PWD and Highways Department in 2016
  • Chief Minister since February 2017

O PANNEERSELVAM
To contest from Bodinayakkanur Assembly constituency (Theni district) for the third time

Chairperson of Periyakulam Municipality in 1996
Contested 2001 & 2006 Assembly polls from Periyakulam constituency and won

CABINET STIN

  • Minister for Revenue from  May 19, 2001 to September 20, 2001
  • Minister for Public Works and Prohibition & Excise from March 2, 2002 to June 2, 2003
  • Additional charge of Minister for Revenue till May 12, 2006
  • Minister for Finance from May 16, 2011 to November 10, 2013
  • Additional charge of Minister for Public Works from Nov 11, 2013 to Sep 28, 2014 and from May 23, 2015 to May 21, 2016
  • Minister for Finance, Personnel & Administrative Reforms from May 23, 2016 to December 5, 2016
  •  Deputy Chief Minister since February 2017
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK Tamil Nadu Elections Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls Tamil Nadu Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu Elections 2021
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi to have its own school education board: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp