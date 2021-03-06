Will stop NPR, says PMK manifesto

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The PMK has assured to prevent execution of the National Population Register (NPR) in Tamil Nadu in their election manifesto for the 2021 Assembly polls. The manifesto was released by PMK founder S Ramadoss and received by party president GK Mani on Friday.

Among the plethora of promises, significant ones include increasing fund allocation for school education to `80,000 crore, developing government schools on par with Kendriya Vidyalayas,

0 per cent reservation for government school students in Anna University and government engineering colleges and full medical check ups for senior citizens.