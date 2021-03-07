STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

AINBOF against privatisation of banks

Manimaran said privatization would primarily impact the general public only as the social objectives would be lost in the name of profitability.

Published: 07th March 2021 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2021 04:25 AM   |  A+A-

State Bank of India, SBI

Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As Bank unions have given a call for strike on March 15-16 against the proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders by the government, All India Nationalised Banks Officers’ Federation (AINBOF) on Saturday said it is creating awareness among the public on the ill-effects of privatization and will persuade the government to rethink on its agenda.

GV Manimaran, general secretary of AINBOF, said that they were conducting various programmes such as street corner meeting, customer meets, demonstrations, wearing black badges and protest masks, display of posters and banners at branches and offices, distribution of pamphlets to customers and public, and social media campaign among others.

Stating that only a handful of private sector banks, which were promoted by financial houses like ICICI, UTI, IDBI and HDFC, had survived, and many of the private sector entities that commenced their banking operations after 1990 were gone, Manimaran said the public sector banks still commanded more than 75 per cent of the market share, which proved the confidence the public sector banks enjoyed among the general public.

Manimaran said privatization would primarily impact the general public only as the social objectives would be lost in the name of profitability. Service charges would be increased and only those customers who were able to bear those charges would be serviced.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This Chandigarh cop does her weekend duty with baby in hand
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp