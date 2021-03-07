STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Amit Shah exudes confidence of NDA 'coalition government' in Tamil Nadu post April 6 polls

Kicking off his party's campaign with Radhakrishnan and senior state BJP leaders in tow, Shah said he visited 11 houses to "convey Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message."

Published: 07th March 2021 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2021 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

Amit Shah at a political campaign rally in TN's Kanniyakumarii. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

KANNIYAKUMARI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched his party's campaign for the April 6 Lok Sabha bypoll here and exuded confidence that the party would not only win here, but the NDA in Tamil Nadu would emerge victorious in the Assembly elections also next month.

Launching his "Vetri Kodi Eandhi" (Carrying the flag of victory) campaign from Suseendiram in this district, he said he was confident that a coalition government of the NDA will come to power in the state after the April 6 assembly polls.

The party has fielded former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan for the Lok Sabha bypoll, necessitated due to the death of Congress MP H Vasantha Kumar last year due to COVID-19.

Kicking off his party's campaign with Radhakrishnan and senior state BJP leaders in tow, Shah said he visited 11 houses to "convey Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message."

"We have started the campaign to take the BJP's Lotus symbol door-to-door," he said and appealed to the public and the voters to elect Radhakrishnan as the party "needs him."

"I am sure about the outcome (of the polls), looking at the excitement of the people" both in Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat as well in the Assembly polls, he said, implying that the NDA would emerge victorious in the hustings.

"I am confident that a coalition government of AIADMK-BJP-PMK will be formed (after the Assembly polls)," he added.

The BJP senior distributed pamphlets, interacted with people and also took pictures with some of them.

The ruling AIADMK and the BJP in Tamil Nadu had on Friday clinched a seat-sharing deal, with the former, the lead partner, allocating 20 Assembly seats for its saffron ally and the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat.

BJP has nominated Radhakrishnan from here.

Though he won from the same segment in 2014, he lost to Kumar five years later.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah Ventri kodi eandhi Kanniyakumari lok sabha bypoll Tamil Nadu elections Tamil nadu polls
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This Chandigarh cop does her weekend duty with baby in hand
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp