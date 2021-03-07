STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC conducts inquiry into rape of minor

Two judges from Madras High Court on Saturday held an inquiry into the rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl at a village near Panneermadai in March 2019.

Madras High Court

Madras High Court

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Two judges from Madras High Court on Saturday held an inquiry into the rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl at a village near Panneermadai in March 2019. The judges visited the crime scene, met family members.

The High Court conducted the inquiry as part of a referred trial to confirm the capital punishment awarded to the convict in the case by a trial court in Coimbatore. As per the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), no death sentence imposed by a trial court can be executed unless the punishment is confirmed by the jurisdictional High Court.

Earlier, the Special Court for POCSO cases had awarded the death sentence to K Santhosh Kumar, a 32-year-old interior decorator from Uliyampalayam, in the case on December 27, 2019. Further, he was also given seven years imprisonment.

It may be recalled that the girl, who went missing on March 25, 2019, was found dead near her house the next day. She had been raped before being strangled to death. To avoid revealing the victim’s identity, media persons and others were not allowed into the village during the inquiry.

Comments

